Transfer news: Juve and Roma to challenge Arsenal for Ligue 1 star

08 November at 10:25
According to what has been reported by trusted British newspaper The Times, a handful of top European clubs are set to do battle for Lille’s Nicolas Pepe in January. The Ivorian has been instrumental to Lille’s impressive run in Ligue 1 and therefore it was only a matter of time before the elite reared their heads.
 
According to The Times, Arsenal, Roma, Juventus, Napoli, Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City are all interested – with reports from The Mirror yesterday stating that Arsenal were already plotting a bid for the Ivorian.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Napoli
Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.