Transfer news: Juve and Roma to challenge Arsenal for Ligue 1 star
08 November at 10:25According to what has been reported by trusted British newspaper The Times, a handful of top European clubs are set to do battle for Lille’s Nicolas Pepe in January. The Ivorian has been instrumental to Lille’s impressive run in Ligue 1 and therefore it was only a matter of time before the elite reared their heads.
According to The Times, Arsenal, Roma, Juventus, Napoli, Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City are all interested – with reports from The Mirror yesterday stating that Arsenal were already plotting a bid for the Ivorian.
