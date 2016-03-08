Transfer news: Juve, Bayern and Arsenal on alert as Barca give up on PSG man
25 January at 18:45After Barcelona's €75m (plus add-ons) signing of Ajax starlet Frenkie De Jong, the club, as per reports from Sport, the La Liga giants are no longer interested in signing PSG's Adrien Rabiot on a pre-contract agreement.
With Barcelona having to now free up midfield slots, the Rabiot signing no longer makes sense - putting the likes of Juventus, Bayern Munich and Arsenal on alert. Rabiot is still no closer to agreeing a new deal with PSG and, with his contract running out in little under six months - it could be elsewhere in Europe for Rabiot's next destination.
