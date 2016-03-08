Transfer news: Juve five-man shortlist to replace Benatia includes Chelsea and Arsenal defenders

23 January at 16:10
Juventus defender Medhi Benatia is pushing to leave the Old Lady in January. The Morocco International is struggling with game time and according to Tuttosport, the Old Lady could decide to sell him in the winter transfer window.

Benatia's Juventus exit could be imminent and the Black-and-Whites have already begun the chase for possible replacements. The Serie A giants are reported to have asked information about Arsenal's Sokratis and Mustafi and Chelsea's Christensen. According to Tuttosport, West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna is also on Juventus' sights together with Schalke's Matija Nastasic

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.