Transfer news: Juve five-man shortlist to replace Benatia includes Chelsea and Arsenal defenders

Juventus defender Medhi Benatia is pushing to leave the Old Lady in January. The Morocco International is struggling with game time and according to Tuttosport, the Old Lady could decide to sell him in the winter transfer window.



Benatia's Juventus exit could be imminent and the Black-and-Whites have already begun the chase for possible replacements. The Serie A giants are reported to have asked information about Arsenal's Sokratis and Mustafi and Chelsea's Christensen. According to Tuttosport, West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna is also on Juventus' sights together with Schalke's Matija Nastasic.