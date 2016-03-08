Transfer news: Juve have first option clause to sign Chiesa

After Federico Bernardeschi's move to Juventus last summer, it seems Federico Chiesa could follow in his footsteps and move to the Old Lady according to La Stampa.





Seems like the heat between the Bianconeri and Fiorentina has cooled off, as the two clubs are now exchanging players after a long history of rivalry on and off the pitch between the clubs.



La Viola are going to sign signing Marko Pjaca on loan with option to buy from the Scudetto winners, while Juventus are after their brightest youngster Chiesa.



However, a move for Chiesa will not be this transfer window despite Juventus' reported €40 million bid for the Italian starlet. According to La Stampa, however, the Bianconeri have secured a first option clause to sign the talented winger.