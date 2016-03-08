Transfer news: Juve line up January moves for two Serie A defenders
13 November at 17:15Juventus are constantly on the look-out for more ways to improve their team and solidify their place as the best team in Italy. According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juve are lining up moves for two Serie A defenders in January: Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic and Sampdoria’s Joachim Andersen.
Milenkovic is one of Fiorentina’s strongest defenders; the Serbian who some dub as the next Nemanja Vidic. Andersen, meanwhile, is being courted by a number of clubs and Juventus could lose out to Chelsea or Inter Milan, with the Nerazzurri hoping to use relations built during the deal to sign Milan Skriniar to rob Samp of yet another defender.
