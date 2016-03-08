Transfer news: Juve on pole for sensational Pogba return
14 November at 18:15According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo, a Spanish sport news outlet very informed of Barcelona’s market business, Juventus are ahead of Barca on pole to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
Manchester United signed Pogba from Juventus but now it looks like the Frenchman could return to Italy as he is unsettled and unhappy in Manchester. Pogba has fallen out with United head coach Jose Mourinho and it could be that the midfielder seeks an exit as soon as January.
