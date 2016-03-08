Transfer news: Juve on pole for sensational Pogba return

14 November at 18:15
According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo, a Spanish sport news outlet very informed of Barcelona’s market business, Juventus are ahead of Barca on pole to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
 
Manchester United signed Pogba from Juventus but now it looks like the Frenchman could return to Italy as he is unsettled and unhappy in Manchester. Pogba has fallen out with United head coach Jose Mourinho and it could be that the midfielder seeks an exit as soon as January.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.