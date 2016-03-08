Transfer news: Juve set price for Douglas Costa amid PSG and Man Utd rumours

06 April at 11:00
According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport today, Juventus have given an indication of the price they will be accepting for Brazilian forward Douglas Costa.

The newspaper reports that Juventus will demand around €50-60m for Costa's services; in part to help finance the moves for the likes of Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, Brescia's Sandro Tonali and Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo.

Costa has struggled for minutes this season due to injuries and suspensions and looks to be one of the first names on the chopping block in the summer.

