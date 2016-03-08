Transfer news: Juve to challenge Man Utd for wantaway Real Madrid star
05 April at 19:00According to what has been reported by OK Diario, Juventus are set to challenge Manchester United for the signature of wantaway Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane. Varane is reportedly interested in leaving Madrid; who have struggled this season - knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax and currently in third in La Liga.
Varane will not come cheap for the team who want to sign him and it is likely that, for both Juve and Manchester United, Varane is a back-up option for if their priority goes south. Juventus are thought to have been very interested in singing Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt whereas United are watching Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments