Transfer News: Juventus and Bayern to duel for Roma star amid renewal talks
14 November at 10:00Kostas Manolas is one of the most demanded players at Roma. Bayern Munich and Juventus are interested in the Greek defender, who is under contract with the club from the capital until June 2022. The centre-back earns 2.7 million euros net per season and has a release clause set at 36 million euros.
According to Corriere dello Sport, however, the Giallorossi sporting director Monchi does not want to sell his gem and is at work to arm the player with a new contract that would not include the set release clause.
Manolas has collected 13 appearances so far this season for Roma, scoring 2 goals in all competitions. Over the course of his career at the club, he has appeared in 184 matches, scoring 8 goals. The 27-year-old is also a regular for the Greek national team, having collected 38 caps and scoring one goal since his debut in 2013.
