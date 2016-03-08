Transfer news: Juventus can sign Marcelo on one condition
09 August at 09:25Today's edition of Tuttosport confirms Juventus is willing to sign the Real Madrid and Brazil defender Marcelo. The experienced left-back is on very good terms with Cristiano Ronaldo and is determined to join his former team-mate in Turin.
Juventus are interested in the Brazilian star but they need to sign Alex Sandro before if they want to afford the Real Madrid star defender.
