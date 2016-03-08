Transfer news: Juventus chasing Barca target for midfield

According to what has been reported by the Daily Mirror, Juventus have identified Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul as a potential addition to their squad.The Spanish midfielder is a wanted target of FC Barcelona; who are looking to constantly add depth and quality to their team.Saul is by all means considered a luxury target for Juventus in the summer; not a priority by any stretch of the imagination but more of a wishful afterthought - a player they'd like to sign if the situation arises for them.

