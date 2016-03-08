Transfer news: Juventus chasing Barca target for midfield

08 March at 11:30
According to what has been reported by the Daily Mirror, Juventus have identified Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul as a potential addition to their squad.

The Spanish midfielder is a wanted target of FC Barcelona; who are looking to constantly add depth and quality to their team. 

Saul is by all means considered a luxury target for Juventus in the summer; not a priority by any stretch of the imagination but more of a wishful afterthought - a player they'd like to sign if the situation arises for them.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.