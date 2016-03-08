Transfer news: Juventus chasing two big defenders
08 June at 11:30Italian Serie A champions Juventus are heavily linked with two defenders as they try to overhaul their ageing defensive line ahead of the next campaign.
The Turin-based club are interested in singing Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt, however, either is expected to cost the Bianconeri more than €100 million.
Koulibaly has had an amazing time with Juve’s league rivals Napoli in the past few years whereas De Ligt emerged on to the scene as he led Ajax to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments