Transfer news: Juventus consider move for Chelsea defender

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, Juventus are interested in signing Chelsea's Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen. This comes as the Bianconeri consider defensive additions to insure their team for the future - having the aging likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci in their squad and Moroccan centre-back Mehdi Benatia reportedly wanting to leave the club.With Benatia bound for an exit, Juventus could move for Christensen - who has shown himself to be a solid young centre-back with a lot of potential to grow and get better.

