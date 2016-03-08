Transfer news: Juventus director Paratici has eyes on Milan captain Romagnoli

25 May at 08:45
According to what has been reported by IlBianconero, Juventus have made AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli a top priority for their summer market. Although Romagnoli may be reluctant to leave, if Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League the Rossoneri may have to offload players to balance the books and escape the wrap of UEFA, the CAS and FFP.

Romagnoli is a concrete goal for Juventus this summer, who are looking to replacing the ageing likes of Andrea Barzagli, who is retiring at the end of the season, and Giorgio Chiellini, who is shortly entering the twilight of his career.

