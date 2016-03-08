Transfer news: Juventus forward Mandzukic turns down mega-offer from China

According to what has been reported by Panorama, Dalian Yifang's aspirations do not halt with the signing of Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik.Dalian are also interested in signing Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic; who, as per Panorama, the Chinese club offered him a contract worth around €10m per year. However, Mandzukic has refused the offer, not wanting to join Hamsik and Yannick Carrasco at the Chinese club.The transfer market for China closes at the end of February so the side have time to come in with a revised offer; but Juve would be reluctant to part with him as the closed European window means that a replacement could not be signed immediately.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.