Transfer News: 'Juventus have already made contact with Roma starlet's agent'

01 February at 11:00
Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the names followed closely by Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici. The 19-year-old has been showing great potential in his first season at the Stadio Olimpico after moving from Inter last summer and according to Rai Sport's Ciro Venerato, the Bianconeri have made their first steps in the pursuit.

"Zaniolo is a novelty. From the list of Paratici, we can associate him with the Bianconeri and I confirm that some contact between Paratici and Zaniolo's agent has already taken place. There have been some calls," he said.

