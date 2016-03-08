Transfer news: Juventus prepare €60m offer for Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, Juventus are preparing to try and steal AS Roma's Italian gem Nicolo Zaniolo away from the Giallorossi. Zaniolo, who joined Roma from Inter Milan as part of the deal which saw Radja Nainggolan leave and head in the other direction, has been one of the club's stand-out performers this season and single handedly has saved the day for them on more than one occasion.Juventus are willing to put an offer of around €60m on the table, as per tuttosport, to secure Zaniolo's services but Roma are likely to put up as much of a wall as possible to block the deal. Roma are working on a new deal for Zaniolo but, ultimately, there will be nothing to keep him at the club if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and a big money offer comes calling.

