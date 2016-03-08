Transfer news: Juventus prepare mega swap deal to sign Pogba

According to Tuttosport, Paul Pogba is likely to leave Manchester United in this transfer window due to his growing problems with Coach Jose Mourinho.



The Bainconeri still have a couple of weeks before the end of the transfer market and a return for the World Cup winner would complete their insane transfers in this window.



The source suggest that Juventus could swap former Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic with the Frenchman to be able to land Pogba back in Turin.



Mourinho is a huge fan of Pjanic and it is believed that Juventus could offer the player to the Red Devils if it means getting the Octopus back to the Allianz Stadium.



Pogba and Pjanic never crossed paths with the Old Lady, as the Bosnian was signed by Juventus right after Pogba was sold to Manchester United in the summer of 2016.