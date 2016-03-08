Transfer News: Juventus refuse AC Milan's offer for star defender
17 November at 16:20AC Milan have reportedly been thinking about acquiring Mehdi Benatia from Juventus for some time now in the Jar transfer market. According to Rai Sport, the Rossoneri would have offered a loan with an obligation to buy set at 15 million euros for the Moroccan. This proposal was swept off the floor by Juventus. A better offer will be necessary to convince the Bianconeri to deprive themselves of Benatia who, however, is not happy with his playing time under coach Allegri.
