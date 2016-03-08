Transfer News: Juventus refuse AC Milan's offer for star defender

AC Milan have reportedly been thinking about acquiring Mehdi Benatia from Juventus for some time now in the Jar transfer market. According to Rai Sport, the Rossoneri would have offered a loan with an obligation to buy set at 15 million euros for the Moroccan. This proposal was swept off the floor by Juventus. A better offer will be necessary to convince the Bianconeri to deprive themselves of Benatia who, however, is not happy with his playing time under coach Allegri.

 

