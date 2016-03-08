Transfer news: Juventus remain on pole for Matthijs de Ligt

It is to be a grand race; that of the race for the signature of Ajax's young Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt. De Ligt is considered to be one of the best, if not the best young defensive talents in the world and has, therefore, attracted the interest of a number of elite clubs: Juventus, PSG, Barcelona and Arsenal, to name but a few.However, as per reports from Tuttosport, Juventus are on pole and will seemingly remain as favourites until the summer. Juve have identified de Ligt as the heir to the club's ageing yet iconic BBC defence; the Bianconeri already looking at ways to finance the deal. The club sold a host of bonds on the international bond market just last month and it is believed that this was done to ensure the club had short-term finances for the summer market.Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici appears set on signing de Ligt as his top priority and it may not be long before the Dutch starlet leaves Ajax in favour of a move to Turin.

