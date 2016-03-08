Transfer news: Juventus torn between two French midfielders
11 May at 16:40According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport today, Juventus are weighing up moves for both PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. Rabiot's contract expires in the summer and he looks to be leaving the Parisien club, with expiring Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera linked as the Frenchman's replacement in the capital.
Ndombele, on the other hand, has been a target of the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City in recent months so the bianconeri will face a lot of competition if they wish to pursue the Lyon midfielder as their top priority.
If Juventus want to sign Rabiot, however, they may have to pay a bumper wage to the Frenchman to meet his wage demands; something which proved pivotal in PSG's decision not to renew his contract with the club.
