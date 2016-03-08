Transfer news: Juventus watching Arsenal target Kai Havertz

05 March at 22:45
According to what has been reported by the German press, Arsenal are set to face competition from Juventus for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz. Havertz, 19, is an attacking midfielder currently contracted to Leverkusen but the starlet is quickly attracting interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

The latest reports indicate that Juventus are willing to give chase to the German youngster; yet Arsenal are likely to provide an attracting proposition to the youngster in the summer.

