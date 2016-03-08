Transfer news: Juventus watching Roma duo closely

01 March at 13:00
According to what has been reported by the Spanish press today, Juventus are watching two talents at AS Roma. 

Reports suggest that Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has an eye on both Nicolò Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini, the Giallorossi's high-flying young midfield duo who have really broken onto the scene this season.

This has been Zaniolo's break-out season, joining Roma as part of the deal that saw Radja Nainggolan move to Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Paratici is said to be have been a long-time fan of Pellegrini, stretching back to the midfielder's time at Sassuolo.

