Transfer News: Keylor Navas can reunite with Ronaldo at Juventus
17 November at 18:35Keylor Navas has been getting less game time at Real Madrid after the arrival of Thibaut Courtois at the club and he could be on his way out of the club to look for a team where he could be the number 1 goalkeeper. That team could potentially be Juventus. According to Corriere di Torino, Real offered Navas to Juventus, where the three-time European champion could reunite with his former teammate and friend Cristiano Ronaldo
Go to comments