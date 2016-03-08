Transfer news: Lazio in pole for Man U star wanted by Juve and Inter

According to what has been reported by Il Messaggero, Lazio are in pole position to sign Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian. Darmian’s contract expires in the summer of 2019 and Lazio could seek to bring in the full-back as a potential replacement for the ageing likes of Dusan Basta, Senad Lulic and Stefan Radu.
 
However, Lazio will face competition from the likes of Napoli, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan; as well as Manchester United who are still weighing up a renewal for the Italian – with the club able to activate a 1-year automatic extension in his deal.
 
