Transfer news: Lazio on alert as Guardiola makes approach for top summer target

Strasburg’s Kenny Lala is one of Lazio’s top summer targets for next season. The French winger was wanted by the Serie A giants in the January window but the club didn’t manage to reach an agreement and opted to sign Romulo instead.



Now the Biancocelesti are eager to make a fresh offer to sign the 28-year-old who, however, is also being chased by Manchester City.



According to a report of Le10Sport, in fact, Pep Guardiola has made an approach to sign the talented winger in the summer. No good news for Lazio as competition to sign Lala is now harsher.

