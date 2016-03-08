Transfer news: Lazio on alert as Guardiola makes approach for top summer target

03 May at 11:00
Strasburg’s Kenny Lala is one of Lazio’s top summer targets for next season. The French winger was wanted by the Serie A giants in the January window but the club didn’t manage to reach an agreement and opted to sign Romulo instead.

Now the Biancocelesti are eager to make a fresh offer to sign the 28-year-old who, however, is also being chased by Manchester City.

According to a report of Le10Sport, in fact, Pep Guardiola has made an approach to sign the talented winger in the summer. No good news for Lazio as competition to sign Lala is now harsher.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.