Transfer news live: AC Milan second January signing, Liverpool eye the next Pirlo
24 January at 16:30Only one week left before the end of the January transfer window and every top European club is involved in some transfer negotiations. AC Milan have presented their new signing Piatek but have also finalized the deal for a second January signing (READ MORE).
In Italy Juventus are dealing with the Medhi Benatia case. The Morocco International wants to leave the club before the end of the month but the Old Lady doesn't have time to sign a replacement and, for now, she has rejected the player's desire to leave.
Juventus are one of the clubs interested in signing Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali who, however, has many clubs tracking him. Speaking with Il Corriere dello Sport, Massimo Cellino revealed the interest of Roma and Liverpool: “Roma have made a request for Tonali, I’ve had many meetings with Baldissoni but I want to retain the player for a long time. As much time as possible. He’s just 18 and I’ve been contacted by Liverpool too”.
