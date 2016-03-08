Transfer news live: AC Milan second January signing, Liverpool eye the next Pirlo

24 January at 16:30
Only one week left before the end of the January transfer window and every top European club is involved in some transfer negotiations. AC Milan have presented their new signing Piatek but have also finalized the deal for a second January signing (READ MORE).

 In Italy Juventus are dealing with the Medhi Benatia case. The Morocco International wants to leave the club before the end of the month but the Old Lady doesn't have time to sign a replacement and, for now, she has rejected the player's desire to leave.

Juventus are one of the clubs interested in signing Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali who, however, has many clubs tracking him. Speaking with  Il Corriere dello Sport, Massimo Cellino revealed the interest of Roma and Liverpool:  “Roma have made a request for Tonali, I’ve had many meetings with Baldissoni but I want to retain the player for a long time. As much time as possible. He’s just 18 and I’ve been contacted by Liverpool too”.

16.30 - Why Darmian's Italy return could collapse - EXCLUSIVE

16.00 - Juve turn down Benatia bid

15.00 - Barcelona: de Jong clause revealed

14.00 - Leonardo doesn't answer to question about Higuain

13.30 - PIATEK TAKES FIRST AC MILAN PRESS CONFERENCE

13.00 - Allan's Psg €100m move: the latest

12.45 - BALOTELLI TAKES FIRST PRESS CONFERENCE AT MARSEILLE

12.30 - Rugani reveals truth about Chelsea interest

12.00 - EXCLUSIVE: LUKAKU CLOSE TO NEWCASTLE

11.00 - INTER CLOSE IN ON SOUTHAMPTON DEFENDER

10.00 - Khedira things of MLS move

9.30 - Skriniar: 'Inter contract extension is close'

9.00 - Cellino admits Liverpool want the next Pirlo

8.00 - PAPER TALK: WEST HAM PONDER €45 MILLION MOVE

 

