Transfer news LIVE: Conte to Inter is official, no meetings with United for Lukaku or Sanchez
31 May at 13:15For all the latest transfer news and updates for Serie A and beyond, follow Calciomercato's LIVE transfer blog throughout the day....
13.00 - Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng has been offered to Juventus, but they see him as back up option for their primary targets
12.00 - Antonio Conte admits that there have been no meetings between Inter and Man Utd stars Lukaku and Sanchez
10.00 - Reports emerge that Napoli are close to sealing a deal that would bring French midfielder Jordan Veretout to the club.
09.45 - Hysaj appears to say confirm he will depart Napoli in the summer with this interview to Albanian TV
09.15 - Antonio Conte's appointment as manager of Inter is made official as a new dawn begins for the Nerazzuri.
Go to comments