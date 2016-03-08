Transfer news LIVE: Conte to Inter is official, no meetings with United for Lukaku or Sanchez

31 May at 13:15
For all the latest transfer news and updates for Serie A and beyond, follow Calciomercato's LIVE transfer blog throughout the day....

13.00 - Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng has been offered to Juventus, but they see him as back up option for their primary targets

12.00 - Antonio Conte admits that there have been no meetings between Inter and Man Utd stars Lukaku and Sanchez

10.00 - Reports emerge that Napoli are close to sealing a deal that would bring French midfielder Jordan Veretout to the club.

09.45 - Hysaj appears to say confirm he will depart Napoli in the summer with this interview to Albanian TV

09.15 - Antonio Conte's appointment as manager of Inter is made official as a new dawn begins for the Nerazzuri.

