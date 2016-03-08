Transfer News LIVE: BVB make double signing, Juve's shopping list, Sarri denies Italy return

22 May at 15:45
The football season is coming to an end and with some team's fates already decided, clubs are starting to make moves on the transfer market, either to reinforce their teams with new players or appoint new managers or even directors to improve the work of the management. Follow all the latest transfer news of the day with Calciomercato.com.

4.00 - OFFICIAL BVB announce double signing

3.30 - Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic​ told Mundo Deportivo​ what he thinks about the possibility of singing Griezmann​.

2.00 - Chelsea boss Sarri has had his say on the rumours linking him with Juventus.

1.30 - North London derby for Roma Turkish star.

1.15 - Recent reports suggest that Leonardo will lose his job if Milan fail to finish in the top 4 but who is the man lined up to replace him?

1.00 - SMS tops the long list of Juve summer hot shots

12:45 - Paper talk: Agnelli calls Sarri, Atletico challenge Napoli with €25m bid for Spurs defender​

12:30 - Exclusive: Monchi wants Milan's Castillejo at Sevilla​

12:00 - Rakitic rules out Inter move and commits future to Barcelona​

11:45 - Revealed: The 4 AC Milan stars that could leave in case of failed UCL qualification​

11:30 - El Shaarawy-Roma talks stalled: Juventus observing the situation​

11:15 - Exclusive: Cuadrado's future at Juve and the truth about AC Milan's interest​

11:00 - Watch: Douglas Costa adds fuel to Juventus-Guardiola rumours with Instagram like​

10:45 - Revealed: Who would Ronaldo like to see on Juventus' bench​

10:15 - Report: AC Milan reach agreement with potential Leonardo replacement​

10:00 - Inter: Chiesa in case of UCL qualification, Dzeko regardless​

9:45 - Agnelli calls Sarri: Chelsea manager preferred name for Juve bench​

9:30 - Revealed: The reason why Leonardo is considering his resignation at AC Milan​
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Inter
Juventus
Milan
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.