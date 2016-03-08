Transfer News LIVE: BVB make double signing, Juve's shopping list, Sarri denies Italy return
22 May at 15:45The football season is coming to an end and with some team's fates already decided, clubs are starting to make moves on the transfer market, either to reinforce their teams with new players or appoint new managers or even directors to improve the work of the management. Follow all the latest transfer news of the day with Calciomercato.com.
4.00 - OFFICIAL BVB announce double signing
3.30 - Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic told Mundo Deportivo what he thinks about the possibility of singing Griezmann.
2.00 - Chelsea boss Sarri has had his say on the rumours linking him with Juventus.
1.30 - North London derby for Roma Turkish star.
1.15 - Recent reports suggest that Leonardo will lose his job if Milan fail to finish in the top 4 but who is the man lined up to replace him?
1.00 - SMS tops the long list of Juve summer hot shots
12:45 - Paper talk: Agnelli calls Sarri, Atletico challenge Napoli with €25m bid for Spurs defender
12:30 - Exclusive: Monchi wants Milan's Castillejo at Sevilla
12:00 - Rakitic rules out Inter move and commits future to Barcelona
11:45 - Revealed: The 4 AC Milan stars that could leave in case of failed UCL qualification
11:30 - El Shaarawy-Roma talks stalled: Juventus observing the situation
11:15 - Exclusive: Cuadrado's future at Juve and the truth about AC Milan's interest
11:00 - Watch: Douglas Costa adds fuel to Juventus-Guardiola rumours with Instagram like
10:45 - Revealed: Who would Ronaldo like to see on Juventus' bench
10:15 - Report: AC Milan reach agreement with potential Leonardo replacement
10:00 - Inter: Chiesa in case of UCL qualification, Dzeko regardless
9:45 - Agnelli calls Sarri: Chelsea manager preferred name for Juve bench
9:30 - Revealed: The reason why Leonardo is considering his resignation at AC Milan
