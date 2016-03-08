Transfer News LIVE: Maldini edging towards new Milan role, Adidas pushing Guardiola to Juve
01 June at 11:30The football season is coming to an end, with just today's Champions League final left to play to conclude it. In the meantime, however, teams not involved are in full preparation for the upcoming season and are looking to make changes in terms of squad quality, the management or on the coaching position. Follow all the transfer market developments moment-by-moment with Calciomercato.com.
11:00 - Adidas to help Juve in Guardiola talks?
10:45 - Not only Dzeko, Conte also wants Kolarov at Inter
10:30 - Revealed: How much Sarri is expected to earn at Juve compared to Conte at Inter
10:15 - Cutrone ends up on Torino's wishlist despite underwhelming season
10:00 - Sarri closing in on Juventus move: what happens with Higuain?
9:45 - Exclusive: Marotta approves Icardi-Dybala swap deal and wants to give Conte three gifts
9:30 - AC Milan-Maldini talks: 'cautious optimism' but still knots to untie, the details
8:30 - Transfer news: Manchester United focus on PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot
8:15 - Del Piero discusses Pochettino-Juventus rumours
