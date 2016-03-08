Transfer News LIVE: Napoli eyeing Manolas, Dzeko to Inter details

26 May at 16:20
Take a look at Calciomercato.com's summary of today's biggest Italian transfer news below, with loads of rumours being published all over the web.

15:30 - Napoli are considering making a shock move for Manolas, as they deem him the perfect player to pair up with Koulibaly in defence. Read more here

13.30 - Edin Dzeko wants to join Inter. The Bosnian striker has already told the Nerazzurri this, meaning they will have to reach an agreement with Roma in order to move forward. Read more here. 
 
11:15 - Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid, has hinted that he could snub both clubs for Premier League or Serie A in a recent interview

