Transfer news LIVE: Fiorentina deny Chiesa exit, SMS to AC Milan?

03 June at 16:00
Another big day of transfer negotiations for Serie A and International clubs. While Juventus and AC Milan are close to appointing their next coach, Inter are already thinking about the first signings for Antonio Conte.

According to Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport, Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella has given his green light to join the Nerazzurri but Cagliari don't want less than € 50 million and have rejected the club's offer to include to youths in a swap deal.

15:55 - OFFICIAL: Juventus and Inter dealt blow as Fiorentina announce Chiesa stay​

15:45 - Griezmann reveals truth about future amid Barcelona speculations

14:35 - Exclusive: Leonardo will leave but his transfer ideas will remain at AC Milan​

13:55 - Report: Juventus offer €85 million for De Ligt

13:40 - Milinkovic-Savic to AC Milan: gentlemen agreement between Scaroni and Lotito revealed​

13.00 - Lotito announces Inzaghi contract extension

12.40 - Veretout agrees terms with Napoli

12.20 - Inter: Dzeko in, Icardi out - the situation

12.00 - Flamengo confirms Zapata talks

11.30 - Arsenal want Genoa keeper, agent says

11.00 - Chiesa snubs Bayern Munich

10.00 - Benfica warns Juve and Man U about Joao Felix

9.30 - Guardiola confirms Man City stay 

9.00 - PAPER TALK: Allegri to replace Sarri at Chelsea?

