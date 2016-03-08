Transfer news LIVE: Fiorentina deny Chiesa exit, SMS to AC Milan?
03 June at 16:00Another big day of transfer negotiations for Serie A and International clubs. While Juventus and AC Milan are close to appointing their next coach, Inter are already thinking about the first signings for Antonio Conte.
According to Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport, Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella has given his green light to join the Nerazzurri but Cagliari don't want less than € 50 million and have rejected the club's offer to include to youths in a swap deal.
Follow ALL the transfer negotiations LIVE on Calciomercato.com
15:55 - OFFICIAL: Juventus and Inter dealt blow as Fiorentina announce Chiesa stay
15:45 - Griezmann reveals truth about future amid Barcelona speculations
14:35 - Exclusive: Leonardo will leave but his transfer ideas will remain at AC Milan
13:55 - Report: Juventus offer €85 million for De Ligt
13:40 - Milinkovic-Savic to AC Milan: gentlemen agreement between Scaroni and Lotito revealed
13.00 - Lotito announces Inzaghi contract extension
12.40 - Veretout agrees terms with Napoli
12.20 - Inter: Dzeko in, Icardi out - the situation
12.00 - Flamengo confirms Zapata talks
11.30 - Arsenal want Genoa keeper, agent says
11.00 - Chiesa snubs Bayern Munich
10.00 - Benfica warns Juve and Man U about Joao Felix
9.30 - Guardiola confirms Man City stay
9.00 - PAPER TALK: Allegri to replace Sarri at Chelsea?
Go to comments