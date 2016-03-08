Transfer News LIVE: Ronaldo wants Ramos at Juve, Pochettino wants only Tottenham
24 May at 17:15The football season is coming to an end and with some team's fates already decided, clubs are starting to make moves on the transfer market, either to reinforce their teams with new players or appoint new managers or even directors to improve the work of the management. Follow all the latest transfer news of the day with Calciomercato.com.
16:30: According to AS, Ramos is considering leaving Real Madrid. In fact, Ronaldo have asked Juventus to sign his former teammate, as the Bianconeri are looking for a strong defender.
16:00: In an official statement, Real Madrid have denied having any contacts with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with a departure this summer.
14:00: A report from El Chiringuito states that Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos is considering a Los Blancos exit, after the club endured a tough campaign in Europe and in Spain.
13:00: It seems as though Mauricio Pochettino is very keen on staying at Tottenham, despite interest from Juventus. In multiple interviews in the last 24 hours, the Argentine has said that Spurs are his priority and are the best club in the world for him.
