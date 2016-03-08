Transfer News LIVE: Sarri to bring Higuain back to Juve, Jardim to replace Gattuso?
25 May at 11:45The football season is coming to an end and with some team's fates already decided, clubs are starting to make moves on the transfer market, either to reinforce their teams with new players or appoint new managers or even directors to improve the work of the management. Follow all the latest transfer news of the day with Calciomercato.com.
11:30 - Revealed: Why Man United have an advantage over Juventus in the De Ligt race
11:00 - Revealed: The one condition on which Chelsea will let Sarri join Juventus
10:45 - Conte changes Inter's strategy: big investments in the attack, midfield trio targeted
10:30 - Napoli refuse monster offer from Real Madrid for Koulibaly
10:15 - Report: Jardim's chances to replace Gattuso at AC Milan on a rise
9:45 - The anti-Allegri Juve is born: Sarri wants to keep duo and take back Higuain
9:30 - Exclusive: Juve-Kean talks at the finish line, Raiola asks for guarantees
9:15 - Maldini's position also at risk at AC Milan?
8:45 - Transfer news: Juventus director Paratici has eyes on Milan captain Romagnoli
