Transfer news: Liverpool challenge Lazio and Napoli for ‘Basque Messi’
14 November at 17:45According to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are interested in signing Athletic Bilbao forward Iker Muniain. Munian has a contract with Bilbao expiring in the summer of 2019 and is yet to sign on a new contract with the Basque club.
However, Lazio may face competition from two strong sides in Liverpool and Napoli, who both seem interested in signing the forward dubbed the ‘Basque Messi’. Klopp and Liverpool are considering an approach at this point, with Napoli also reportedly in negotiations with the player’s representatives.
