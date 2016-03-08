Transfer news: Liverpool defender set to leave club in the summer

According to various reports from the English press today, Liverpool defender Joel Matip will not be having his contract renewed with the Premier League club and will, instead, be sold in the summer transfer window.

Matip's current contract with the Reds expires in 2020 but Liverpool will actively seek to sell him on in the summer. The Cameroonian has had a bit-part to play at the Merseyside club and Liverpool will seek to make defensive additions once they have sold off some deadweight.

