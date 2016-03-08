Transfer news: Liverpool ready €100m bid for Arsenal target

14 November at 17:00
According to what has been reported by English tabloid newspaper The Sun, Liverpool are readying a €100m January bid for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. Dembele, who joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund around two years ago, was a target of Arsenal during the summer but the Gunners failed to raise the funds to make a substantial enough bid.
 
Liverpool, however, have the money to pay for Dembele and are readying a move in January to complete their attack-force ahead of the second half of the season.
 
