Transfer news: Liverpool scout Immobile, Napoli prepare offer

16 January at 18:10
Ciro Immobile is surely one of the most successful Italian strikers of the last five years. The former Torino star has been Lazio’s top scorers for the last two years and a half and several top clubs have been linked with welcoming his services.

According to Anfield Press, the Italian striker will be monitored by Liverpool scouts next weekend when Lazio face Napoli at the San Paolo.

The Partenopei are also interested in signing the Italy striker, according to Tuttosport.
With Dries Mertens who could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season, Napoli are thinking about the talented Italian striker for next season.

Meantime Liverpool will also watch Immobile who will remain at Lazio until the end of the season before making a final decision about his future.

Immobile, 28, is contracted with Lazio until 2023. He signed a contract extension with Lazio in October 2018.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.