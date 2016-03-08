Transfer news: Liverpool scout Immobile, Napoli prepare offer
16 January at 18:10Ciro Immobile is surely one of the most successful Italian strikers of the last five years. The former Torino star has been Lazio’s top scorers for the last two years and a half and several top clubs have been linked with welcoming his services.
According to Anfield Press, the Italian striker will be monitored by Liverpool scouts next weekend when Lazio face Napoli at the San Paolo.
The Partenopei are also interested in signing the Italy striker, according to Tuttosport.
With Dries Mertens who could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season, Napoli are thinking about the talented Italian striker for next season.
Meantime Liverpool will also watch Immobile who will remain at Lazio until the end of the season before making a final decision about his future.
Immobile, 28, is contracted with Lazio until 2023. He signed a contract extension with Lazio in October 2018.
Go to comments