Transfer news: Liverpool try for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne

04 February at 17:15
According to what has been reported by La Repubblica this morning, Liverpool are preparing an offer for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne. The reports suggest that Liverpool have confirmed their intentions; with Insigne's agent Mino Raiola informing both the player's family and Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis about the interest.

However, as per the same reports, De Laurentiis would be reportedly ready to turn down bids of up to €150m for the Italian attacker - meaning that Liverpool may just have to look elsewhere to sign a new forward.

