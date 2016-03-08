Transfer news: Lyon to challenge Juventus for Benfica starlet
16 March at 16:30According to what has been reported by foot365.com, scouts from Olympique Lyonnais were present at the match between Benfica and Dinamo Zagreb to watch Benfica starlet Ruben Dias. Dias, 21, is one of the most talented young central defenders in the world; with Juventus also reportedly suitors of his signature.
Dias has been a prior target of Lyon, whose past interest led Benfica to tie the 21-year-old to a new deal until 2023. This will not likely discourage the likes of Juventus and Lyon, however, who are both eager to sign the centre-back from Benfica.
