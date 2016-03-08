Transfer news: Lyon to challenge Juventus for Benfica starlet

16 March at 16:30
According to what has been reported by foot365.com, scouts from Olympique Lyonnais were present at the match between Benfica and Dinamo Zagreb to watch Benfica starlet Ruben Dias. Dias, 21, is one of the most talented young central defenders in the world; with Juventus also reportedly suitors of his signature.

Dias has been a prior target of Lyon, whose past interest led Benfica to tie the 21-year-old to a new deal until 2023. This will not likely discourage the likes of Juventus and Lyon, however, who are both eager to sign the centre-back from Benfica.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.