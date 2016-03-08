Transfer news: Madrid-Hazard deal hits stumbling block as Blues demand €165m
25 May at 22:00Real Madrid and Eden Hazard have looked to be a marriage destined to happen for some time now. Rumours really started accelerating after the Belgian's performance with his national team at the FIFA World Cup in Russia last summer; in which the Belgian side finish third place, unlucky to lose out to France in the semi-finals but beating England in the third-placed playoff.
According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, however, Madrid's progress towards a deal appears to have hit a stumbling block as the Spanish side are only prepared to pay a fee of €100m whilst the Blues demand €165m for their star man.
