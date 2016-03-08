Transfer News: Man City join United in race for Juventus star Cancelo
05 May at 12:30Joao Cancelo is having a mixed season, moving from the bench to the starting line-up regularly for Juventus and after just one season at the club, there are reports of his possible departure from the Allianz Stadium.
Manchester United have already been in contact with Jorge Mendes for the Portuguese star, given his not idyllic relationship with Massimiliano Allegri and now cross-city rivals Manchester City are also ready to take advantage of the situation.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus could decide to sell the fullback, provided that an offer of at least 50-60 million euros arrives at Fabio Partaici's door from the English clubs.
