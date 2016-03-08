Transfer news: Man Utd and Milan do battle for Juve defender
08 November at 09:20According to what has been reported by SportMediaset, both Manchester United and AC Milan are interested in signing Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia. Benatia was linked with a move away from Turin over the summer, with Arsenal and Dortmund thought to be interested, yet he eventually remained a Juventus player after the sale of Mattia Caldara.
Manchester United are in serious hunt of a new centre-back, with many thought that their first choices are Toby Alderweireld and Milan Skriniar. However, Benatia could be available for less than the other two and would still be an important signing for either the Red Devils or the Rossoneri.
