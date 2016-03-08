Transfer news: Man Utd and Real Madrid battle it out for young England starlet
21 April at 17:45According to what has been reported by the Sunday Mirror, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all set to battle it out for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.
Rice, 20, recently switched national allegiances from the Republic of Ireland to England. Although a controversial choice, Rice has received support from many and is looking to be a future star.
Therefore, it is only appropriate that there are a number of top clubs chasing the youngster. However, his contract with West Ham does not expire until 2024 and therefore the club have no need to sell for anything less than their asking price.
Rice has been nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year and transfermarkt value the starlet at around €35m, yet it is likely he would cost much more than this.
