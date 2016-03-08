Transfer news: Man Utd give up on Bale dream, switch attention to Sancho

06 April at 13:45
According to what has been reported by the Daily Star, Gareth Bale will not be joining Manchester United in the summer; the club instead preferring to look at younger alternatives. 

The Daily Star report that a top priority of the Red Devils is to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho, formerly of United's city-rivals Manchester City. 

Sancho is an alternative to Zaha's return from Crystal Palace, which has been an option reported in the past few years. 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.