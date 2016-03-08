Transfer news: Man Utd give up on Bale dream, switch attention to Sancho
06 April at 13:45According to what has been reported by the Daily Star, Gareth Bale will not be joining Manchester United in the summer; the club instead preferring to look at younger alternatives.
The Daily Star report that a top priority of the Red Devils is to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho, formerly of United's city-rivals Manchester City.
Sancho is an alternative to Zaha's return from Crystal Palace, which has been an option reported in the past few years.
