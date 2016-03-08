Transfer news: Man Utd man wanted by Milan nears Chinese move

According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini could be heading to the Chinese Super League, after the Red Devils have reportedly accepted a €12 million bid from Shandong Luneng.Fellaini's deal with Shandong will reportedly see him earn €18m a year, as the Belgian is tempted into a move similar to that of his compatriot Yannick Carrasco, who has been linked with a return to Europe with Manchester United, Arsenal and AC Milan.Fellaini has been a bit-part but semi-important player at Manchester United for some time now, spending over five years with the club and playing 177 games in all competitions.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.