Transfer news: Man Utd tell Arsenal the price to sign Bailly

11 May at 09:15
According to what has been reported by The Mirror, Manchester United are prepared to let fierce rivals Arsenal sign Ivorian defender Eric Bailly. 

However, the English newspaper writes that the Gunners must pay the Red Devils a fee of around €30m for the centre-back; with Arsenal in dire need of defensive additions for their squad.

Arsenal's defence has been criticised for a few seasons now and many fans of the North London club are expecting a big exodus over the summer.

