Transfer news: Man Utd watching Inter and Spurs defenders

mourinho, manchester united, applaude, juve, 2018/19
06 November at 17:00
According to what has been reported by ESPN, Jose Mourinho has identified the two primary targets for Manchester United to sign during the January transfer window. The targets are Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar and Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld.
 
Manchester United were reportedly close to signing Spurs’ Belgian centre-back in the summer, yet the move eventually fell through and United were left with an underwhelming summer window. Mourinho is said to have been a fan of Skriniar’s for a while, yet ESPN understands that Alderweireld is the top priority.
 
