According to what has been reported in today's edition of Spanish newspaper AS, Manchester City are ready to put an offer in the region of €100m on the table to try and sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.Skriniar is a target of City, as well as Real Madrid and Barcelona; all of whom seem interested in adding the talented defender to their roster. Real Madrid are primarily looking at Skriniar in the case that French defender Raphael Varane leaves the club.