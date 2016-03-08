Transfer news: Manchester City prepare €60m bid for Real Madrid's Toni Kroos

26 February at 15:45
According to what has been reported by Don Balon, Manchester City are preparing a €60m offer for Real Madrid's German central midfielder Toni Kroos. 

Manchester City are looking for additions to make to their midfield as Fernandinho approaches the twilight of his career and the club look to keep up their ambitions to claim a UEFA Champions League trophy.

Kroos' place at Real Madrid has fluctuated in importance over the past year and it is thought that if City can present both Madrid and Kroos with a lucrative enough offer, then the German could well be playing in the Premier League next season.

